A tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, April 20, 1889:
• Large numbers of seals and sea lions are still reported at the mouth of the river. They have probably heard of Paul Boyton, and want to get a look at him.
Note:Paul Boyton (1828-1924), aka the Fearless Frogman (pictured), was a well-known showman who was nationally and internationally famous for daredevil water stunts, such as traveling the world’s rivers, crossing the English Channel, and down American rivers in a full-body rubber suit. He created the Sea Lion Park extravaganza at Coney Island in New York in 1895, which closed in 1902.
But ... back to the Columbia River harbor seals and their cousins, steller sea lions: Fur trader, trapper, explorer and prolific journal writer Alexander Henry mentioned there being five steller sea lions about 43 miles up the Columbia River as early as 1814. He drowned in the river in May 1814 off Astoria’s Fort George.
And, from the journal of Capt. William Clark, Feb. 23, 1806: “The seal or phoca (earless seals) are found here in great numbers, and as far up the Columbia as the great falls, above which there are none. I have reasons to believe, from the information of the men, that there are several species of the phoca on this coast and in the river ...”