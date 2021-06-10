Maritime Rerun: Some enterprising Philippine-flagged cargo ship crew members took a more medieval approach to weaponry while fending off an attack by pirates in the Celebes Sea, gCaptain reports: They threw boiling water and oil on the armed attackers when they attempted to board the ship.
Yes, it worked. The pirates opened fire (but didn’t hurt anyone) and sensibly beat a hasty retreat. The Philippine Coast Guard responded to the incident and treated one man who had cut his hand. The photo, taken shortly after the attack, is courtesy of Western Mindanao Command.
The ship with the clever crew, by the way, was aptly named: MV Kudos. (In One Ear, 2/23/2018)