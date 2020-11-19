On Oct. 28, Adam Goldberg, “The Goonies” fan extraordinaire and creator of TV show “The Goldbergs,” posted a provocative tweet on Twitter (twitter.com/adamfgoldberg) about pitching his screenplay, “The Goonies 2: Never Say Die!”:
“Big news! I tried to wait out this damn pandemic to present Richard Donner ‘The Goonies 2’ in person … but I caved and set a Zoom for Friday. Never say die, people! The brilliant @MBarnardArt created all of my concept art. I don’t want to give too much away but COOL!”
The concept artist Goldberg referred to, Michael Bernard (bit.ly/MBernardArt), posted the news about the Donner meeting on Facebook on Oct. 28 as well.
Goldberg has been working on this labor of love since 2005, when he first pitched the director about a Goonies sequel (and failed), according to Slashfilm.com (bit.ly/slashgoon).
The Slashfilm story also explains how Bernard’s art (shown) gives clues to Goldberg’s plot: “A young girl holds the keys to the treasure map and stands in front of the familiar bone organ that we saw in the original 1985 film, but it appears that all the locations of the treasure hunt have been turned into tourist-locations-meets-amusement-park.”
So, what did Donner say to this latest pitch? Good question.
