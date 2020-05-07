"I am currently co-chair for Seaside Food4Kids, and we are continuing to pack and distribute bags of food every Friday to the students in the program during the school closure," Sally Lacoste wrote, "thanks to our dedicated volunteers and the Seaside School District bus drivers."
"We received a call from the new owners of the Seaside Papa Murphy's, Andy and Ashlee Klumper, asking if they could donate individual pizzas to be distributed with the food bags to the students."
Of course, the answer was yes, so the morning of May 2, members of the Klumper family showed up with pizzas for the 125 students. Enclosed in each box was an encouraging note from Kennadee Klumper, a fourth-grader at Gearhart Elementary School.
Donations can be sent to Seaside Food4kids at P.O. Box 2611, Gearhart, OR., 97138, if you're interested in helping, too.
Pictured from left, the Klumper family, Andy, Rikelle, Lydia, Kennadee and Ashlee, with Riff inside the pizza slice costume.
But Seaside Food4Kids weren't the only ones to experience the Klumper family's generosity. The Warrenton Grade School Backpack Program, sponsored by Warrenton Hammond Healthy Kids, has a similar purpose, and provides enough food for each child in the house for the weekend.
In late April, Debbie Morrow reports that the program received 150 pizzas for the kids from the Seaside Papa Murphy's, and each one of these also had one of Kennadee's little notes tucked inside.
"Seaside Food4kids wants to thank Seaside Papa Murphy's and the Klumper family for the generous donation," Sally added, "and the generosity of the tireless volunteers for Food4Kids."
