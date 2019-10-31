From the Saturday, Oct. 31, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
"Tonight is 'all Hallow e'en' and a good many old memories of old-fashioned games and sports cluster around it. In many localities it is customary on this evening to have family gatherings at which a good many funny pranks are played, furnishing occasion for considerable innocent mirth.
"Tonight is the great night of the year to tell fortunes, and if ever told fortunes come true, it is those that are told on 'all Hallow e'en.'"
One favorite prognosticating parlor game during that era was the Halloween cake, according to Victorian-Era.org (bit.ly/hallowcake). The host, while preparing the cake, would hide a ring, coin, button, key and thimble inside it.
The oldest person present would cut the cake without saying a word, as the first words said after the cake was cut were prophetic.
Whoever received the ring in their piece of cake would marry, the coin represented wealth, the button meant the recipient would meet their true love, and the key holder would travel.
But woe to the unlucky one who received the thimble — he or she would be a bachelor or old maid. Until next Halloween, anyway.
