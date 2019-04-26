This week, the Seaside Aquarium responded to a fur seal hauled out on the beach just south of the Oysterville, Washington, approach.
“The pup was only about 7 to 10 pounds, cold, dehydrated and out of its range,” the aquarium reported on its Facebook page.
“The male pup was easily captured, and is being transferred to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California, for rehab and eventual release.”
A photo of the rescued pup is shown, courtesy of Seaside Aquarium.
“Guadalupe fur seals are considered threatened, with an estimated population of only 34,000 individuals,” the post explained. “… Unlike the pinnipeds that inhabit the coastlines of Oregon and Washington, fur seals do not have a thick layer of blubber to keep them warm. They are equipped with a thick layer of fine fur which prevents heat loss, and by trapping air gives them buoyancy.”
