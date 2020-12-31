"The Seaside Aquarium got at call at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 about an abandoned seal pup on the beach in Cannon Beach," Tiffany Boothe of the aquarium reported; her photo is shown. "The pup ended up being a Guadalupe fur seal, a threatened species of pinniped with an estimated population of only 34,000 individuals.
"The little guy was thin, dehydrated and a bit out of its normal range," she explained. "After coordinating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a rehab facility in Des Moines, Washington — Sealife Response & Rehab & Research (SR3) — Seaside Aquarium staff successfully recovered the seal."
Tiffany explained that normally, these seals (a species of sea lion), don't stray far from where they breed, in the waters near Guadalupe Island and Baja, California. But sometimes pups follow warmer currents north, then become stranded in cold waters off the Oregon Coast. Unfortunately, unlike local pinnipeds, they don't have a layer of blubber to help regulate their body temperature.
"After a brief nap at the Seaside Aquarium, the little guy was given fluids and transferred to SR3," Tiffany added. "Once stable, the Guadalupe fur seal will be transferred to a rehab facility in California and, if all goes well, eventually (be) released."
