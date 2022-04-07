It's that time of year again, from April to September, when harbor seals are pupping, the Seaside Aquarium reminds us. The pups are often left alone on the sand while their mothers go off to search for food, and therein lies the problem: Please, please, leave those babies (and any other marine mammal you find on the beach) alone.
"It is important to remember that it is normal for a seal pup to be resting, relaxing and soaking up the sun alone," the aquarium reminds us. "However, the mother may not return if humans or other animals are too close so experts advise 'don’t touch seal pups!'
"… Time spent on land is critical for the young seal to regulate body temperature and rest while the mother seal is close by hunting … Any interference from humans that could cause early separation between newborn pup and mother could be detrimental to the pup's ability to survive.
"Harbor seals live on land for nearly half their lives breeding, molting (shedding their fur coat), resting and raising their offspring. As such, human and domestic dog interactions are obstacles for the health and well-being of both young and mature seals."
If you come across a seal pup, or any stranded marine mammal on the beach, don't approach them, but do call the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at the aquarium at 503-738-6211, and local wildlife officials will respond and assess the situation.
Just so you know, last year the Seaside Aquarium responded to, and placed stay-away signs, near 24 seal pups, all of which successfully left the beach. (Original photo: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)