"We had a special little visitor this morning down at Quatat Park," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Her photos of the harbor seal pup are shown. "Worried that the little guy needed some help, people watching him swim around alerted the aquarium. We responded to the call and luckily the little guy is doing just fine.
"This is the time of year when little pups begin their journeys on their own," she added. "The estuary is a great place for them to learn to hunt fish and crab, and apparently catch a ride on a jet ski or a swan."
