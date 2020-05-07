Were you among the lucky on April 30 who saw the film premiere of the documentary "Helmet John: Astoria is Home" at the Pop Up: Drive In: Stay Safe event in Heritage Square? If not, you really missed out. (See what you missed; go to bit.ly/PopUpPix)
"Due to current social and physical distancing mandates, movie theaters across the country are shuttered," Jeff Daly noted about what inspired his ingenious idea, "but the American Legion/Old Safeway Parking Lot has been spruced up and the city has also generously allowed electric hookup for us to create a drive-in experience!"
Old Astoria/Jeff Daly Productions created the film, which is about the life and thoughts of Astoria's beloved street-dwelling icon, John Wedell (pictured), which was projected against the east wall of the American Legion. Jeff, who directed and narrates the 30-minute film, is an Emmy award-winning cameraman (and it shows), and Linh DePledge wrote a heart-tugging script.
More than 20 cars showed up for the premiere, and the Joy Train was there, as well, occasionally belching smoke that cheerfully blew across the "screen." But the highlight of the evening was the appearance of the star, John Wedell, who smiled and waved in response to the round of cheers and volley of honking horns at the end of the show.
The good news is that the Pop Up: Drive In isn't a one-time deal. Weather permitting, there are showings at 8:40 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday. The event is free (but you can donate to the United Way, if you like). You can bring your own snacks and beverages, or buy them from some local venues nearby. Tickets for the show are available at bit.ly/PopUpAstoria
Get out of the house, wave to your neighbors and pop in for a social-distancing treat. Don't miss it!
