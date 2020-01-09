In the Friday, Jan. 9, 1885 edition, The Daily Astorian huffed:
"The boss fish story has been received. It is in Harper's Weekly, a journal of snivelization."
"An octopus was caught recently with fish-hooks near Portland in Oregon," the Harper's story read. "There was a great struggle in getting it into a boat and bringing it ashore. It was hooked in about 300 feet of water.
"As it was brought near the surface it seized upon the bottom of the boat, and no effort of those in the boat could loosen it. Finally the boat was set in motion when the devil-fish dropped off of its own accord.
"One of its feelers came in contact with the arm of a boy who was in the boat, and the fish let go only when the feeler was beaten to jelly with a club. It was what is called a monster specimen. Its arms, or feelers, were 4 feet long, and its purse-shaped body was about 1 foot in diameter."
Octopus? Portland? And, seriously, 300-foot deep water? Not quite, since the shipping channel near Portland was dredged from 17 feet to 25 feet deep in 1891. Now that's a fish story. (bit.ly/CRivNav1, bit.ly/CRivNav2, bit.ly/28HW1884)
