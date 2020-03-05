If you will recall, the March 11, 2011 Japanese tidal wave brought a lot of tsunami debris to our shores. Hence this timely, but poignant rerun:
It made the national news when The Daily World reported that Aberdeen, Washington, Mayor Bill Simpson got a postcard from 77-year-old Mr. Saito, postmarked Sapporo, Japan. It was mailed Aug. 6, 2012, "Hiroshima Bombing Day," the gentleman noted.
Mr. Saito lost his "collected surveyed amounts' library cards," which were washed out to sea during the tsunami, and he would dearly love to get them back. He had heard that lots of "lost packaged tools/house woods are arriving to the USA's Pacific Ocean seashores."
"To your seashore areas, have you been observing the floated materials?" he asks. "If you find some, please let me know any news. I don't use any electric tools now here, so please, to me by air letter!" (In One Ear, 9/14/12)
