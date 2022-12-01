"Born in Portland, Michael George deWaide (1943-2022) made Astoria his home for nearly half a century," his son, Damon Dewaide wrote.
"During this time he created countless works of art including drawings, paintings, murals, carvings and more — many of which you can still find adorning homes and businesses throughout the area today. Above all, Michael loved creating and sharing his art." The most publicly visible example of his art is on the west wall of the Shallon Winery on Duane Street.
"At the time of his death, Michael had been living in a small, second-story art studio in downtown Astoria. Fighting a losing battle with tongue cancer, and living in this liminal space between poverty and extreme frugality, Michael continued creating artwork, and had been compiling his drawings and paintings into collections which he intended to have printed." Unfortunately the money Michael had put aside for this creative effort had to be used for medical expenses.
"And that is where this project begins," Damon said. To preserve his father's legacy, he has put together a Kickstarter fundraiser at bit.ly/MdeWaide to make his father's dream come true. Kickstarter rewards: Pledge $8 or more to receive a coloring book; pledge $35 or more to receive a Michael deWaide Art Book. Pledge $1,000 or more, and the Kickstarter reward is one of Michael's original carvings, "Simply Red."
"Michael's dream of sharing his work on a larger scale can now be realized," Damon added, "with your support."