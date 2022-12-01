Ear: Mikie

"Born in Portland, Michael George deWaide (1943-2022) made Astoria his home for nearly half a century," his son, Damon Dewaide wrote.

"During this time he created countless works of art including drawings, paintings, murals, carvings and more — many of which you can still find adorning homes and businesses throughout the area today. Above all, Michael loved creating and sharing his art." The most publicly visible example of his art is on the west wall of the Shallon Winery on Duane Street.

