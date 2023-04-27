Ear: Triton

"This monstrous snail is the largest snail in the Pacific Northwest region; its shell can reach up to 6 inches in height," a post on the Seaside Aquarium's Facebook page said.

"These guys are highly carnivorous, and feed on various invertebrates. During the winter, the snails will start pairing up in preparation for breeding, which will not occur until summer. As summer dwindles, the pair will break up and the female will journey into shallow intertidal waters to lay her eggs.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.