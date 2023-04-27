"This monstrous snail is the largest snail in the Pacific Northwest region; its shell can reach up to 6 inches in height," a post on the Seaside Aquarium's Facebook page said.
"These guys are highly carnivorous, and feed on various invertebrates. During the winter, the snails will start pairing up in preparation for breeding, which will not occur until summer. As summer dwindles, the pair will break up and the female will journey into shallow intertidal waters to lay her eggs.
"Female tritons lay their eggs on vertical surfaces. The eggs are placed in rectangular capsules in a spiral pattern. Each capsule contains 1,600 to 2,000 eggs. Tritons will protect their eggs for a period of eight to nine weeks, until all are hatched, to prevent them from being eaten by other invertebrates."
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Oregon hairy triton is Oregon's official state seashell (but good luck finding one), and was first described by a botanist in 1848. The moniker celebrates the newly named Oregon Territory (1848 to 1859).
They subdue their prey (other mollusks and sea stars, among others) with an anesthetic; their salivary glands produce sulphuric acid, possibly to help them bore through shells.
"While many marine snails are considered a delicacy," the post added, "the Oregon triton, if ingested, could actually kill you." (Photo: Seaside Aquarium)