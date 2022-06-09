Nancy Murray of Naselle, Washington, won free tickets to the "Antiques Roadshow" tour in their yearly sweepstakes. Each ticket holder can bring along two items for appraisal, so off she went to Boise, Idaho, for the May 31 event.
"Item No. 1: A set of antique prostheses, a hand and a hook, and the accompanying harness," she explained. "I got them last year at a thrift shop and paid $35 for the set. I felt lucky to get James Supp for this appraisal, not only because he wears a handlebar mustache, has piercing blue eyes and a dastardly sense of humor, but because he knew so much about the prostheses! His area of expertise is antique tools.
"… He took one look, and his eyes lit up. He grabbed the hand and asked, 'Can I borrow this for a minute?' I said yes, and he trotted down behind the other tables with it and snuck up behind one of the other appraisers, and tapped her on the shoulder with it. It was funny. We all got a chuckle. He returned and said, 'Sorry, it’s been a long day!'
"He said the set was probably made around 1920 to 1925. It's made of wood, brass, nickel, leather and repurposed Army surplus straps and buckles. He demonstrated how the harness was worn, and how the hand and hook could be opened and closed by a cord that ran up the arm to another section of the harness worn around the bicep, and also the lever on the hand.
"He recommended they be restored and conserved. He valued them at $100 to $400 each. He seemed genuinely intrigued, and spent a decent amount of time talking about them and goofing around a bit, and letting us take pictures with him.
"Item No. 2: A small, original, pen and ink abstract expressionist drawing that I got at Goodwill for $2.99. The artist is unknown, because we can't make out the signature, and neither could the appraiser, but the date is 1955. The appraiser … said it was worth maybe $100 to $150 at auction."
"The whole experience," she added, "was a blast, and priceless."