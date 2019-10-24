History buffs, rejoice: The Oregon Index of the Oregon State Library is now online at bit.ly/OrLibIndex after more than 700,000 index cards were scanned. The index card shown points to an article about one of the many John Jacob Astors contributing $10,000 (about $270,000 now) to Astoria's 1911 Centennial.
Unfortunately the cards don't link to anything — they just point the way, and cite an article or book, should you want to go hunting — but are fascinating all by themselves.
A press release says: "The oldest entry is from 1877 but most are from 1915 to 1986. The index of one-sided 3x5 cards is housed in 657 drawers. Each drawer contains 1,000 to 1,250 cards."
Not surprisingly, the project took five years.
