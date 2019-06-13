‘Firefighters do more than emergency response,” Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield, having a “proud fired chief moment,” posted on the Astoria Fire Department‘s Facebook page on June 4.
“Today, Astoria firefighters responded to a medical emergency,” he explained. “This is common, as our department generally responds to several emergencies every day. In this case, the firefighters responded to an elderly gentleman who fell down and broke his hip while trying to weed his planter.
“Once the emergency was over, our firefighters finished weeding for him. As a fire chief I couldn’t be more proud of our staff. This is a great group of talented and hard-working firefighters who do their job, treat people right, give all out effort and have an all-in attitude.”
“Thank you Lt. Brett Bishop, Engineer Aaron Bielemeier and Firefighter Carlos Gomez,” the chief concluded. “You have set a great example for the rest of us to follow.”
