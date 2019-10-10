"The annual D.K. Warren House (dkwarrenhouse.com) Halloween Light Show is up and running every evening at dusk until 10 p.m.," Teale Adelmann posted on Facebook recently. The 1885 Queen Anne Victorian house is in Warrenton, at 107 N.E. Skipanon Drive. You literally can't miss it.
"This holiday season, all donations go directly to the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific. The donation box is located on the telephone pole next to the 'Listen to the Lights 95.7' sign at entrance to the Haunted Mansion.
"Drive up and tune in your radio. We try to contain spirits to the yard, but you may want to lock your car doors (you're guaranteed a scary visitor if you park in front of our neighbor's driveway).
"As always," she added, "respect each other." Boo!
