Want a glimpse of circa 1940-era Astoria? The Providence Archives in Seattle has a YouTube channel, and one of the entries is a video, “Naval Station Astoria, Oregon, 1940s” (tinyurl.com/Naval1940). A still shot from the clip is shown.
Digitized from an original 16 mm film, the video has no sound — and it definitely has that old-fashioned home-movie look and flavor — but it’s two minutes of pure Astoria nostalgia.
