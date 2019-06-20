Ear: 1940

Want a glimpse of circa 1940-era Astoria? The Providence Archives in Seattle has a YouTube channel, and one of the entries is a video, “Naval Station Astoria, Oregon, 1940s” (tinyurl.com/Naval1940). A still shot from the clip is shown.

Digitized from an original 16 mm film, the video has no sound — and it definitely has that old-fashioned home-movie look and flavor — but it’s two minutes of pure Astoria nostalgia.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

