Weird rerun: Bizarre headline of the week, courtesy of the Alaska Dispatch News: "Human toe served in Dawson City's famous Sourtoe Cocktail is stolen." And, it was the bar's favorite cocktail toe. Clearly Portland isn't the only Pacific Northwest city that's "keeping it weird."
Terry Lee, the bar's "toe master," pampers the bar's donated mummified human toes. He soaks them in rock salt all day, then when someone orders the bar's signature Sourtoe Cocktail, he plops one in for flavor. Or as a garnish. Or whatever.
Last weekend a man ordered one of the concoctions, and when the bartender turned her back, the customer took off with the treasured appendage. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were summoned to bring the toe-napper to justice. They were not successful.
The photo shown is from the flyer the hotel has plastered all over town. Yes, there is a reward. "We have a name. We have two witnesses," Lee told the Alaska Dispatch News. "This guy is in deep trouble." (In One Ear, 6/23/2017)
Note: The thief returned the toe.