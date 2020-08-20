A late 1800s opinion — on a still-sensitive topic — in The Daily Morning Astorian, Aug. 20, 1885:
• The right kind of immigrants: There was considerable immigration to this county, and land is being steadily occupied. The men that come here are welcome; they bring a little money, they take up land with a view to settle here and make a home.
Near Knappa, several new places are being cleared. This is the kind of immigration that Clatsop County wants. It benefits the county and benefits the newcomers. There are enough here already of bummers and chaps "looking for work," and hoping they won't find it.
Note: After the Civil War, some states passed their own immigration laws, but in 1875 the Supreme Court declared that immigration law creation and enforcement is the federal government's domain.
However, the first official U.S. immigration station didn't open at Ellis Island, New York, until January 1892. Pictured, the U.S. Columbia River Quarantine Station (1899-1938), courtesy of the Knappton Cove Heritage Center. (bit.ly/ellisisle).
