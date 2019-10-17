The bears of Brooks River Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, noted for their weight gain after gorging on salmon in preparation for hibernation, inspire an annual Fattest Bear contest.
One of the largest contenders was a bear named 747. "Katmai’s geographic information system team made 3-D scans of bear 747, estimating the jiggly giant tips the scales at an eye-popping 1,408 pounds. His volume is 23.4 cubic feet, the size of a side by side refrigerator."
Although 747 is a truly impressive butterball, he did not win.
"She is fat. She is fabulous. She is 435 Holly," the park announced on its Facebook page on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 8 (fb.me/KatmaiNPP). She is pictured, courtesy of Katmai National Park and Preserve.
"And, you voted her the 2019 Fat Bear Week Champion. All hail Holly, whose healthy heft will help her hibernate until the spring. Long live the Queen of Corpulence!"
