The Ocean Cleanup has been pulling plastic waste out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, proving it could be done, and now comes the next step: recycling that plastic to prevent it from becoming waste again.
The answer? Garbage Patch sunglasses by designer Yves Behar that cost $199 a pair at products.theoceancleanup.com; 100% of the profits go back into the ocean cleanup project.
"It was actually quite a challenge, because this material has sometimes been out there for decades," Boyan Slat (inset), CEO and founder of the Ocean Cleanup told FastCompany.com. "… turning it into a usable material was quite a journey."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.