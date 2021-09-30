Longtime friends Joanne Poggetti, (pictured, left) and Katie Geraghty (right) — members of Northwest Women in Boating in Seattle — enjoy going on adventures together, and this year’s trek was a whopper. They decided take Joanne’s 13-foot Boston whaler (equipped with a 40-horsepower motor), and follow the Lewis and Clark Expedition 469 miles downriver from Lewiston, Idaho, to the mouth of the Columbia River.
Preparation for the trip had its challenges. They had to weigh everything, as the boat only holds a total 935 pounds, including both women and the motor (216 pounds) and spare parts. In addition, Joanne worked with a Garmin team, spending “hours and hours mapping a route to avoid the shallows” and setting up 900 GPS waypoints.
The dauntless duo left Sept. 9, and right outside of Lewiston, the Garmin crashed. Katie got it running again, but the waypoints weren’t there. Good thing they brought along nautical charts.
“One thing we hadn’t accounted for was that moorage and camping are 1/4 mile apart,” Joanne noted. “So lugging eight dry bags 1/4 mile is hard, especially when you have to get up at 5 a.m. to beat the wind.”
Another problem they found along the way was a lack of infrastructure on the river, making it hard to get gas.
“One of my biggest fears was going through the dams,” she said. “But it’s been great. We’ve been in there with barges, and you go down 100 feet. We locked through seven dams.”
“We’ve really been seeing some great stuff,” Joanne recalled. “The kindness of strangers has just been remarkable all along the way. The women, in particular, have been so encouraging. They say, ‘We love that you’re doing this.’” Some of Joanne’s photos can be seen at bit.ly/JandK2018
The pair arrived in Astoria on Sept. 21, tired, but no worse for the wear. “I just wondered if it could be done,” Joanne told the Ear. “It’s a waterway that could be explored. It’s been quite an adventure.” (In One Ear, 9/28/2018)