"Recently, Chinese American World War II veterans were honored for their military service during a virtual congressional gold medal ceremony," Debby Chan Robertson wrote.
"During World War II, 20,000 Chinese Americans served their country with patriotism and honor, in spite of discrimination and/or exclusion. Included in the gold medal honor were the late Chan brothers of Astoria, Harvey (U.S. Navy, left, and Debby's father) and Arthur (U.S. Army)." The ceremony is available to watch at caww2.org or bit.ly/ChanHonor
"The Chan brothers' military service was a prelude to their successful careers: Harvey as an U.S. meteorologist at the Warrenton airport station, and Arthur as a professional photographer and business owner of Chan Studio in Astoria."
"Congressional gold medal ceremonies were scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C.," Debby explained, "and regionally, but due to COVID-19, the ceremony was presented virtually on Dec. 9. The Chan family members were able to virtually attend from the Seattle, Hawaii, Portland and Astoria areas, along with 1,475 other viewers."
"Family members said the virtual ceremony was very touching," Debby noted, "and quite an honor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.