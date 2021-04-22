Want to spice up your ear candy a bit by adding some international flavor? If so, check out radio.garden, which has links to thousands of radio stations streaming live from all over the world.
By the way, Radio Garden is also available as a phone app.
Just a few of the offerings are: Orthodox Chants out of Cheboksary, Russia, Alefamusic from Antisiranana, Madagascar, Audio Noir Radio, 1940s and 1950s Philip Marlow radio thrillers out of Chicago and El Mandara, North African Music, out of Tunisia.
Jonathan Puckey runs Radio Garden with a small team in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.
"Our dedicated team is hard at work tending to the garden on a daily basis.
"By bringing distant voices close, radio connects people and places," Puckey explained. "From its very beginning, radio signals have crossed borders. Radio makers and listeners have imagined both connecting with distant cultures, as well as re-connecting with people from 'home' from thousands of miles away."