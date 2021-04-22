An unusual raffle item came to the Ear's attention: A 36-inch by 36-inch acrylic on canvas painting, "Onward," by Seaside artist Greg Navratil (gregnavratilart.com). A portion of the painting is shown; the full work of art can be seen at dragonfiregallery.com (scroll down).
Tickets for the raffle are $10 each, three for $25 or 12 for $100, and can be purchased at the DragonFire Gallery, 123 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach or by calling 503-436-1533.
"My interest in art began early," Navratil recalled. "At age 7, I had a drawing of a dog, 'with eyes as big as sewer lids,' published in the Denver Post."
"… My paintings begin by visiting colorful natural areas," he explained. "There I hunt for scenes with my camera and numerous photos are taken. Back in the studio, key photographs are selected that will become paintings.
"Grid patterns are then laid out on the photo. On the painting surface a larger corresponding grid is drawn … The grids on the canvas are painted with accurately placed tiny shapes of color reminiscent of pointillism," which is painting in tiny dots that look blended in the viewer's eye.
It's important to mention that the raffle benefits a cause close to the hearts of many: All proceeds will be donated to help the North Coast Land Conservancy purchase, and perpetually protect, 3,500 acres that will become a Rainforest Reserve.