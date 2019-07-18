Good news: According to MarineExecutive.com, Le Cord, a Swedish company, is making Apple-certified iPhone charging cables out of recycled plastic from ghost fishing nets (bit.ly/ghostcords). The company’s motto? “Recharge the oceans!” A cord is shown, courtesy of Le Cord.
Abandoned ghost nets entrap fish, which then become prey for other fish, who also get entangled. The deadly cycle continues, possibly for hundreds of years, as that’s how long it takes the nets to degrade into microplastics. But the danger remains — microplastics, when ingested, are often deadly to marine life.
“This is the first time recycled plastics from the ocean have been used for certified mobile charging accessories,” MarineExecutive.com says. It’s certainly a step in the right direction.
