Bored out of your wits from self-imposed isolation? Well, here's something to do:
The Oregon Historical Society wants to record these unusual times dealing with the coronavirus for posterity.
"… What stories of Oregonians from the past or present are giving you courage? How are you spending your days in this strange new normal? What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that is giving you strength amidst chaos?"
You can submit your story via the online form at bit.ly/covidtales, or mail a handwritten note to the OHS Research Library, 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland, OR., 97205. Either way, include your full name, city and the date.
“Some of the most priceless treasures … are the handwritten diaries and journals of individuals who made their way across the Oregon Trail," historical society executive director, Kerry Tymchuk, noted.
"As we persevere through this new uncharted trail, we invite Oregonians to document their thoughts and experiences and to share them with OHS, so we, in turn, can share them with future generations." So go for it.
