Physical education teacher Bob Evans (bobandtrish.com) attempted to break the Guinness World Record for "swuggling" (swimming while juggling) on Sept. 5 at Sunset Pool in Seaside. He has already broken two other Guinness records.
To prove you've broken a record — in this case, the one for 25 catches while swuggling with five balls — witness reports are needed, plus multiple videos. Four cameras were used and there were witnesses at the pool. Plus the event, a fundraiser for the Sunset Park and Recreation Foundation (sunsetempire.com/foundation), was livestreamed.
To help with buoyancy, Bob wore a wetsuit and held his breath. He quickly broke the swuggling record with 31 catches, then 41, then 51. He figured out how to quickly grab another breath at 41, then went on to do an amazing 101 catches. You can see the video at bit.ly/YT_SEPRD
"Thank you to everyone who helped us raise over $650 for scholarships to increase access to youth recreation programs," Bob said. "And thank you to Trisha Evans for taking care of the kids, while daddy went to what Jasper calls 'swimming and juggling work' this morning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.