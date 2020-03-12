From The Daily Astorian, March 12, 1879, this intriguing little nugget: "Mr. James Laidlaw became the purchaser of Fisherton."
According to his obituary, in 1874 Portland resident James Laidlaw (1847-1913) was appointed the British Vice-Consul of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
His purchase of Fisherton — which was on the Three Tree Point military reservation in Wahkiakum County, in Washington Territory, and only accessible via the Columbia River — followed a land dispute with the federal government.
It was in late 1876, when Laidlaw, agent for the Fitzpatrick, Davis & Co. Salmon Cannery in Fisherton, found he needed to settle a little problem: as it turned out, the cannery was there illegally.
At the bottom of the issue was Gen. O. O. Howard who, in May 1876, declared there was no record of there being any issues with the land at Three Tree Point, and it should be open for settlement.
Accordingly, the cannery was built on approximately 1 acre of land, purchased from Fisherton settler John Bergmann, and the cannery owners spent $15,000 ($362,000 now) to erect and improve the buildings. No one was aware they were actually squatting on an 640-acre unoccupied federal military reservation.
It was when the cannery owners applied for a title to the land that they were informed they were trespassing on federal land, and they would have to take down their buildings and vacate the property.
But, after some tussling — and consideration of the money the cannery owners invested, and the hardship the cannery workers would suffer from losing their jobs — they were granted permission to stay in Fisherton until Aug. 30, 1878.
Laidlaw's job was to push for a bill to authorize the Secretary of War to untangle some red tape to let the cannery remain on the reservation indefinitely. Official correspondence flew back and forth over the course of several months; finally, the bill passed, and the cannery was able to lease the land and stay put.
How Laidlaw managed to finagle buying Fisherton from the federal government in 1879, and how much he paid, appears to be lost to history. As is Fisherton, itself. (bit.ly/fisherton, bit.ly/JLaidlaw)
