Scientists have been, once again, trying to find out if Colossal Claude's Scottish cousin, the Loch Ness Monster, aka Nessie, really is roaming the loch, LochNessHunters.com reports.
To accomplish this, a team took "hundreds" of samples of water from Loch Ness and lochs nearby, and extracted the DNA from each sample, which gave them 500 million DNA sequences. Then the fun began: Comparing the sequences to DNA databases.
One thing the scientists are fairly certain about is that Nessie isn't a Jurassic plesiosaur — the prevailing theory — which is rather disappointing. And he/she is not a giant shark, sturgeon or catfish, either.
"The remaining theory that we cannot refute based on the environmental DNA data obtained," the website noted, "is that what people are seeing is a very large eel." Eel?
"That said, any survey must accept that it may not find all species present because … there remains the possibility that there is something present that we did not detect … or our metabarcoding method could not detect 'Nessie' because the sequence could not be matched with anything in the sequence databases."
This would be an excellent time for Nessie to chime in.
