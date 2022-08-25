The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes a "dog and pony show" as: "an often elaborate public relations or sales presentation." But where did the expression come from?
TheDaily Morning Astorian, in the Aug. 25, 1890 edition, provides an answer, with the "novel entertainment" of "Prof. Gentry and his wonderful company of 50 educated dogs and ponies (who) will give two of the grandest entertainments ever seen in this city …
"… There are 40 dogs and 10 ponies in the lot, and they do everything but talk. The ponies are the finest specimens that money can buy. They go through military drill, battle scenes, build revolving pyramids and, in fact, do everything that is possible for a dumb brute to accomplish.
"Among the dogs are four white Russian dogs that cost Prof. Gentry $500 each untrained, three of the funniest clowns in the world, Master Barney, the only dog on earth that can turn 100 back somersaults, and nine champion English greyhound leaping dogs … This entertainment is moral, refined and instructive; a gold mine of fun for a little money. Prices, children, 25 cents (about $8 today), adults, 50 and 75 cents."
Teenager Henry Gentry, the "professor," who had a knack for training farm animals, and his three brothers, started touring in 1886 with their act, Gentry’s Equine and Canine Paradox. Among the shows they developed was Prof. Gentry's Famous Dog and Pony Show, replete with "aristocratic animal actors." By 1910, their Gentry Bros. Circus was the largest circus on the road.