The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes a "dog and pony show" as: "an often elaborate public relations or sales presentation." But where did the expression come from?

The Daily Morning Astorian, in the Aug. 25, 1890 edition, provides an answer, with the "novel entertainment" of "Prof. Gentry and his wonderful company of 50 educated dogs and ponies (who) will give two of the grandest entertainments ever seen in this city …

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.