Judy Atkinson wrote in with "an old perspective of Astoria Regatta."
"Almost 100 years ago, my grandmother's uncle, C. T. Vogelgesang, who was an admiral in the U.S. Navy, brought his fleet into Astoria … and they were denied leave." She found a July 20, 1925, newspaper clipping which explains the kerfuffle:
"Astorians were in a state bordering on hysteria tonight over the action of Rear Adm. C. T. Vogelgesang (1869-1927) … in refusing to allow the midshipmen ashore to participate in the elaborate celebration that has been arranged in their honor.
"The admiral, apparently angered over a message which he interpreted to mean that dock space in the Astoria terminals had been denied the fleet, lately told visiting delegates — including Oregon senators R. N. Standfield and Charles A. McNary, and a host of businessmen from Portland and Astoria — that it would be no use to move the fleet of three battleships up the Columbia River to a point just off the city, and he upset all plans for a banquet prepared for officers of the squadron by limiting to 35 the number of who could participate."
Actually he misunderstood the message, which said one dock was closed, but there was still plenty of room for the warships.
"With three dances arranged, banquets prepared, orchestras engaged, special trains chartered, hundreds of dancing partners brought in from Portland and Seaside, five boxing bouts scheduled, suites engaged for ranking officers, hundreds of autos waiting to take the visitors where they would go, the commander swept all aside and told the hosts that he would decide later what part of the Tuesday program would be carried out."
And a fine time was not had by all.