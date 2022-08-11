"Thank goodness for small towns!" Nancy Murray of Naselle, Washington, wrote on Aug. 2. "I drove up to South Bend, Washington, this afternoon to take Bella (pictured) to the veterinarian.
"I had 15 minutes to spare, so I swung around the back of my favorite thrift shop, Grace Community Thrift Store, to check out their 'free' pile. I got out of the truck to take a closer look, and closed the truck door behind me, so that Bella wouldn’t jump out. I scanned the free pile for 30 seconds or less, grabbed a nice little green purse, and turned to get back in the truck.
"Nope! I had locked myself out, and locked Bella, my keys, my phone and my purse inside. Windows closed tight, sun beating down, 70-plus degree weather, vet appointment in 30 minutes! Yikes!"
Yikes, indeed. If it's 75 degrees outside, it can reach 94 degrees inside a car or truck in 10 minutes, and 109 degrees in 30 minutes. Worse yet, dogs can only cool themselves by panting.
Nancy ran back to the thrift ship and quickly found Margie Russell Lewis, who called the police department for help.
"I went back outside and found a big white plastic blanket thing, and threw it over my windshield to keep the cab of the truck from overheating while I waited. Bella was fine, of course, looking at me from inside the truck with her big brown eyes.
"Within 10 minutes South Bend Police Chief Lucas Stigall showed up, and got the door open! I was so relieved and grateful, I wanted to hug him. He was less enthusiastic, so no hug …"
"We made it to our vet appointment," she added, "with five minutes to spare!"