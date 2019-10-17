"My name is Victoria Woods and live in Yorkshire, U.K." Victoria wrote to Stephanie Miller of the Clatsop County Genealogical Society. "I was wondering if you have any archives of your local paper of the day circa approximately 1964?
"My father, Ronnie Woods, was in the Merchant Navy at the time, aged around 16, when his ship named the Apsley Hall docked in Astoria. Your local Astoria paper ran an article on the sailors titled 'British ship brings Beatles to town,' due to the attention the sailors got from all having long hair.
"My father is 71 now, and not in good health; he often talks about this, and I would love to be able to trace the issue of the paper to cheer him up. I have already tried some research with (Clatsop County Historical Society archivist) Liisa Penner … I would really appreciate any help you could give me with this … I'm not 100% sure it was 1964, but it's around that era."
"I searched the newspaper card index at the Astoria Library for everything I could think of, with no luck," Stephanie wrote. "If I could just find a close date, I can look it up on the newspaper microfilm at the library. I am hoping someone who lived here in the 1960s might remember this, and be able to pin down a date."
Anyone remember anything about the Apsley Hall or the "Beatles" visitors? If so, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com
