Many local animal lovers have expressed concern about the fate of the Astoria Riverwalk cat colony, now that the area they inhabit is going to be developed. So, an update from Rita Smith of River Song Foundation is in order.
Some good news news was posted Dec. 23 on the foundation's Facebook page: "We are doing ongoing trapping; this may take awhile. We would like to ask everyone to please not feed them, it makes it really hard … We promise you that they are not going hungry!
"We have trapped six cats now, there are still a few to go. The ones we have, have been vetted and are in a very comfortable indoor/outdoor enclosure … We appreciate everyone's concern about, and donations for, these kitties."
To help with River Song Foundation's continuing good work, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 44, Hammond, OR., 97121 or donate at riversongfoundation.org
"Thanks everyone, for your cooperation," Rita added, "so we can get these guys safe!"
