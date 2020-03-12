"We spent six weeks rescuing one of two young cats dumped at the Sunset U.S. Highway 26 rest stop in August," Rita Smith of the River Song Foundation wrote.
"I didn't find out about them until December," she explained. "We had quite a time of it, what with the snow, ice, fog and distance, but after several trips, and many many cold hours of watching we finally caught one kitty. We think the other one died."
"If you ever see an animal in distress," Rita stressed, "please reach out for help right away. Don't wait. And, to whoever abandoned these cats out there, or any animals anywhere, please know the heartache, and suffering, you have caused to the cats, and to those of us who do care."
You can reach out to Rita any time at 503-741-7369 or message her on the River Song Foundation Facebook page at bit.ly/RiverSongFdn
At first the rest stop cat seemed tame, but it turned out she was so traumatized no one could touch her. However, there was a happy update in a Facebook post on Feb. 28, and the kitty's new name was revealed: Sunset (pictured).
"She's doing great," Rita wrote, "she let me pet her tonight! No surprise Sunset has been scared, she spent over half her young life surviving in the woods without regular food or shelter.
"Now she can get on with the business of finding a forever home. We still have a way to go, but much hope for this little one now."
Interested in adopting Sunset? You can contact Rita at the information provided above. River Song Foundation also always needs foster parents and donations, as well.
"Thanks again," Rita added, "to all who helped in her rescue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.