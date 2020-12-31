Ever wonder how Meriwether Lewis and William Clark spent New Year's Day in 1806 at Fort Clatsop? For one thing, they finally had a secure roof over their heads:
"Our fortification being now complete," Clark wrote in his journal (tinyurl.com/lcnewyear), "we issue an order for the more exact and uniform dicipline and government of the garrison." Meaning he and Lewis had to spend a good chunk of the day writing up rules and regulations designed to protect the fort and its occupants.
On a lighter note, Clark wrote that "this morning I was awoke at an early hour by the discharge of a volley of small arms, which were fired by our party in front of our quarters to usher in the new year, this was the only mark of respect which we had it in our power to pay this selibrated day.
"Our repast of this day, tho' better than that of Christmas, consisted principally in the anticipation of the 1st day of January 1807, when in the bosom of our friends we hope to participate in the mirth and hilarity of the day ... At present we were content with eating our boiled elk and wap-pato (a root), and solacing our thirst with our only beverage, pure water."
Here's hoping your New Year's Day is more pleasant and palatable than theirs was.
