"My husband, Andrew E. Cier, caught this photo of a very cute river critter which, I'm wondering … is an otter baby?" LaRee Johnson inquired.
"He was walking along the Riverwalk last Thursday, and this little guy followed him, or Andy followed the river critter, who looks like he had just been in for a dip. This is the first one we've seen."
At first the Ear thought it might be a weasel. But no, weasels don't swim. However, according to DiscoverWildlife.com (bit.ly/0otter), American mink do swim, and are pretty good fishers, as well. They are smaller than otters, have pointier faces and do not have webbed feet. So, the money is on this critter being a mink.
"Anybody else caught a glimpse of these cute little guys?" LaRee wonders. "Keep your eyes open while walking, to catch nature at its best (not on your phone)."
