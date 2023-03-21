In July 1883, Astoria had a disastrous fire, and there was almost a repeat performance, according to the March 24, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian.
After midnight, a "puff of smoke and a flame on the corner" of Genevieve and Squemoqua streets (now 11th and Commercial streets) at Bain's planing mill was spotted, and the alarm immediately sounded.
Unfortunately, it was dead low tide, so even though the fire department arrived promptly, it was hard to pump up enough water to put the rapidly moving fire out. Plus the hose burst in several spots. Eventually, the firemen managed to get three streams of water going.
But not in time to save the mill, or the Weston Hotel next door, and soon the fire spread to Mrs. Brown's house, the Baptist Church and another dwelling. The flames "shot up many feet in the air illuminating the entire city," but thankfully there was no breeze. Even though the fire was kept under control, those living nearby moved their furniture out into the street and prepared to flee.
When a breeze finally did spring up, men had already wet down the roofs in preparation for the "clouds of cinders and half-burned shingles" flying through the air. The fire was put out in a few hours, leaving a few "badly scorched" firemen, but no casualties.
And, it should be noted, the stalwart ladies coffee club came "out with their usual promptness, and gave prompt aid in bringing refreshments to the fire department."