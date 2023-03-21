Ear: Fire

In July 1883, Astoria had a disastrous fire, and there was almost a repeat performance, according to the March 24, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian.

After midnight, a "puff of smoke and a flame on the corner" of Genevieve and Squemoqua streets (now 11th and Commercial streets) at Bain's planing mill was spotted, and the alarm immediately sounded.

