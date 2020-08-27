A scary item from The Daily Astorian, Aug. 27, 1882:
• Some time ago, we published an item relative to a 15-pound chunk of basalt, which was blown from the surface of the water to the top of the lighthouse on Tillamook Rock.
"The idea of such a weight being lifted to that height, 136 feet, was a little surprising to many of our exchanges (but) we are assured by Messrs. Rowe and Collins that such was actually the case …
"That fragment of a Paleozoic age, which has attracted the attention of so many in our office, is simply one of many such chunks that are lifted to the top of the tower when winds and waves sweep wildly over lonely Tillamook."
