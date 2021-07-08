A Guadalupe fur seal, which is an endangered species, was spotted entangled in some netting, and first reported to the Seaside Aquarium on July 1. Someone who meant well tried to free it, but the seal fled into the ocean.
The seal was reported again on July 3. When the aquarium staff arrived at Arch Cape, it had crawled onto an offshore rock, so they had to wait for the tide to change.
"Once the rock became accessible," Tiffany Boothe of the aquarium explained, "they were able to safely get to the animal, capture it and place it in an animal carrier for transport … to a licensed rehabilitation facility for a full veterinary health assessment, disentanglement and stabilization."
Her photo of the seal is shown.
"… It is best to let trained responders deal with marine mammal emergency situations," Tiffany advised. "If you see a marine mammal trapped in netting, the best thing you can do for the animal is give it plenty of space, keep dogs away and call the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 866-767-6114."
As for this little guy, "if all goes as planned" she added, "the animal will be released back into the ocean once it is healthy."