Serendipity Brands owns the iconic Serendipity3 restaurant in New York City, open since 1954, which is particularly known for its desserts and specialty ice cream pints.
"It has been said that our sundaes make you feel like a child again," the website says. "That's been our aim since the beginning …"
So it's no surprise that Serendipity has teamed up with Warner Bros. to produce a new ice cream flavor, based on another childhood favorite: The Goonies Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad, made of "chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge-covered almonds." A pint is pictured, courtesy of Serendipity.
And yes, you can order it online at bit.ly/goonpint for $7.99 a pint. Getting it here is another matter: $29 for standard shipping; $85.76 for two-day air; or $88.77 for overnight. So, you might want to rethink that idea.