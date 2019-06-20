Last July, nautical writer and Astorian Peter Marsh met military aviator/rower Jacob Adoram at the Portland Boat Show, and saw the 28-foot vessel that Adoram planned to row/drift across the Pacific Ocean from Neah Bay, Washington, 7,145 miles to Australia.
“This may be the finest, most high-tech (high cost) rowboat ever built, befitting a fighter pilot,” Marsh observed at the time.
If we have learned anything from wayward Kon-Tiki-style sailor Rimas Meleshyus, it’s that ocean drifting is not for the faint at heart, and is fraught with peril. (Check Peter Marsh’s take on these solo voyages at tinyurl.com/RowKnow)
Adoram’s unsupported trek across the Pacific was touted as “the longest solo, nonstop attempt from North America in the history of modern ocean,” according to his website, jacobadoram.com, which also contains his blog.
Well, against all odds, after 336 arduous days, on June 8, he made it. However, the last few miles of the journey proved problematic, because of strong winds.
“He was meant to arrive at Yorkeys Knob (in Cairns, Australia), but a strong southerly and rough conditions prevented him from turning into the marina,” ABC Far North reported on its Facebook page.
“He pretty much ‘careened’ onto Trinity Beach. … Locals then helped push him back out to sea and the Volunteer Coast Guard escorted him to Yorkeys Knob …” Not surprisingly, the media outlet noted, Adoram’s hands were “covered with blisters” and his sea legs made him wobbly. ABC Far North’s photo of his triumphant arrival is shown.
What motivated him to take on such a grueling row? Part of it was introspective, to have time to figure out how he wanted to live his life, he told ABC Far North. But his mission was also to raise awareness and funds to provide safe water for people in need around the world through the Water Mission project (bit.ly/H2OMission).
After almost a year alone at sea to achieve his goal, he was ready to celebrate and have a proper dinner. “First meal after 11 months at sea? Steak!” he posted on his Facebook page (fb.me/jacobadoram). Not surprisingly, he ate two.
