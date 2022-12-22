A professor of anthropology at Dartmouth College, Nathaniel J. Dominy, took it upon himself to explain the "optical benefits" of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's red nose in a paper for Frontiers for Young Minds, ScienceDaily.com reported in 2015.
Not coincidentally, Robert L. May, author of the famed story, is a 1926 Dartmouth graduate.
Dominy cited scientific research on Arctic reindeer and their eyes. Actually, the reindeer can see ultraviolet light, and the tapetum lucidum tissue in their eyes (think of the way cat's eyes shine in the dark) helps them see blue in the dark.
Unfortunately, blue light isn't visible in fog, and the reindeer would have no clue where they were going, even if they managed to get into the air without colliding with something, that is. Which is where Rudolph's shiny red nose — which Dominey found is the reddest red mammals can see — becomes effective as a fog light to lead the way.
However, there is a downside to the Rudoph's bright red nose. As it turns out, reindeer noses are "extremely vascular," so they lose body heat through their noses; a nose so bright it glows makes Rudolph at high risk for hypothermia.
"It is therefore imperative," Dominey said, "for children to provide high-calorie foods to help Rudolph replenish his energetic reserves on Christmas Eve."