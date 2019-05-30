‘The Trans Am Bike Race starts this Sunday, June 2, from Astoria,” Mike Davies of North Coast Old Spokes wrote. “The Trans Am is the premiere self-supported road race across America. Riders from all over the globe converge on Astoria to begin the 4,200-mile bicycle race toward Yorktown, Virginia.”
If you are an early riser, you can watch the massive group of die-hard bikers take off from the Columbia River Maritime Museum at 6 a.m. Sunday. Pictured, last year’s start, courtesy of the Trans Am Bike Race.
“Rule No. 1: No complaining about the rules.” Riders are on completely on their own. There is no support van; riders can only resupply along the route. Sure, friends and family can visit, but can’t in any way provide “material support or shelter.” If you want to follow the race, go to: transambikerace.com
To top off this 10-state exercise in masochism, there’s not even any prize money for the winner. In the video “Inspired to Ride,” by Mike Dion, one rider noted, “This is just for the crazies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.