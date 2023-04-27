The Daily Morning Astorian, on April 27, 1889, reported a steamship kerfuffle on the Columbia River that happened April 26 near Sauvie Island, when the Alliance was run down by the Danube, and wound up with an 8-foot-long, 4-foot-wide and 6-foot-deep hole in her starboard bow. The news reached Astoria when the steamer Lurline docked with the shook up passengers who had been on the Alliance.
Pilot Granville Reed of the Danube had this to say: "We were on our way up the river ... when suddenly I saw several boats ahead. One boat the nearest, showed a red light. I was getting ready to blow my whistle, when the steamer, showing the red light, blew one whistle; that I immediately answered with one whistle ...
"We ran along on our selected courses for ... probably two minutes, when the river steamer R. R. Thompson, which was one of the boats approaching, blew two whistles, when the Alliance also blew two whistles. I did not answer either of these whistles ..."
That's when the trouble started. The Alliance showed a completely different signal too late for the Danube to change course. Pilot Reed tried to back up at full speed, but it was too late, and the Danube slammed into the Alliance, which was beached immediately.
"... If the Alliance had kept on the course she first selected," he added, "the accident would not have happened."
No one was hurt, and it was expected that the Alliance would be raised and repaired immediately.