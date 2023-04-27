Ear: Steamer

The Daily Morning Astorian, on April 27, 1889, reported a steamship kerfuffle on the Columbia River that happened April 26 near Sauvie Island, when the Alliance was run down by the Danube, and wound up with an 8-foot-long, 4-foot-wide and 6-foot-deep hole in her starboard bow. The news reached Astoria when the steamer Lurline docked with the shook up passengers who had been on the Alliance.

Pilot Granville Reed of the Danube had this to say: "We were on our way up the river ... when suddenly I saw several boats ahead. One boat the nearest, showed a red light. I was getting ready to blow my whistle, when the steamer, showing the red light, blew one whistle; that I immediately answered with one whistle ...

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.