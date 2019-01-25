We responded to a Guadalupe fur seal today who decided haul out for some rest,” the Seaside Aquarium posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. “This animal was first seen on Monday, Jan. 7, entangled in rope near Ocean Shores, Washington. Luckily, Washington police officers were able to cut the fur seal free and the fur seal happily took off back to the ocean.”
But it wasn’t a walk in the park, as the feisty seal gave the officers quite a tussle. You can watch the video here: bit.ly/undoseal.
Happily, “the three-foot juvenile fur seal, is headed south and looks to be fat and healthy (minus some superficial wounds from the rope that appear to be healing). Good luck little buddy!”
Now another fur seal has popped in, and he needs a happy ending, too. “We are on the lookout for a runaway fur seal,” the aquarium posted on Wednesday. “This morning we responded to this fur seal (inset) with rope around its neck on the south end of Seaside beach. We were hoping to capture the little guy and remove the rope.” Both seals are pictured, courtesy of Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium.
“Unfortunately, he was quite spry and swam away as soon as we approached. If you seem him, please give us a call at 503-738-6211. We would really like to help the little guy out.”
