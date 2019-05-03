The headline “Whale Found With Harness May Have Escaped from Russian Navy” on MaritimeExecutive.com certainly was an eye-catcher (bit.ly/runawaywhale).
The beluga whale turned up to greet some fishermen in Norway’s far northern waters wearing an odd contraption equipped with a GoPro camera mount. The critter was quite tame, and kept approaching the boat for a peek at everyone, and to sample a snack.
The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries’ Marine Service sent out a boat team to help free the whale from the harness. A still shot from a Dagbladet TV video of the men interacting with the friendly whale is shown (bit.ly/whaletreat).
Once the harness was retrieved, it was found to have some buckles on it; one read “Equipment of St. Petersburg.” That’s when speculation began, and quickly spread internationally, that the whale had escaped from some sort of mysterious arctic Russian Navy project.
An intriguing theory, except for one thing: Why, then, was the buckle in English, not Cyrillic?
The whale, who revealed nothing of his true intentions, swam off into the sunset.
